BELLEVILLE – Like any number of football teams, Edwardsville's team has been banged up a bit.

The Tigers went into their Southwesern Conference clash at Belleville West missing a number of key players, including quarterback Riley Jones and running back Jackson Morrissey along with offensive lineman Tyler Schmitt.

Not to worry; Kendell Davis ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns and Brenden Dickmann threw for 97 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers downed the Maroons 27-6 to remain unbeaten in the SWC (7-0 overall, 5-0 SWC).

“I was proud of the kids,” said Tiger coach Matt Martin. “We had some guys in different positions, we had some new starters; Brenden Dickmann did a heck of a job. The thing I was impressed with was that he managed the offense; he didn't turn the ball over, he didn't panic, he executed. I thought he just did a good job.”

Dickmann was 7-of-17 passing for those 97 yards, which included a 19-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Epenesa in the final minute of the first half that put Edwardsville up 17-6. “I don't think we did as good as we should have, but we have the next two weeks to step up and see what we can do.

“Coming in as a junior, it was kind of nerve-racking, but as a team, we came together, did what we had to do, played physical and took care of business.”

Kicker Riley Patterson made a big contribution as well, kicking field goals of 54 and 32 yards and also stepping in to punt in Jones' place. “(Patterson) had punted just two varsity balls (going into Friday's game) and both were blocked,” Martin said, “so he did a good job tonight too.

“He's got some potential; he can be a good one. He's already good and if he continues to work hard, he can definitely kick at the next level.”

The Maroons' only score came with 3:12 left in the first half when Nick Foster took a 48-yard run into the end zone, but the Tigers blocked the conversion attempt, then marched down themselves and scored on Dickmann's 19-yard pass to Epenesa to put the Tigers in control at the half.

Edwardsville's regular-season home finale comes next week when Alton, who defeated Granite City Friday, comes calling tor EHS' Homecoming game, with the Tigers then traveling to Granite to take on the Warriors in the regular-season finale. Kickoff time for both games is 7 p.m.

