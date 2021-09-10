EDWARDSVILLE - De'Shawn Larson ran for two touchdowns, including 55-yard run, quarterback Jake Curry threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, including a 40-yard gallop, as Edwardsville jumped to a big lead in the first half and defeated Champaign Central 48-0 in the home opener Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Curry ran for scores of 40 and one yard, while throwing touchdown passes twice to Kellen Brnfre and another to Jordan Bush. Larson scored on runs of 55 and 10 yards as the Tigers built a 41-0 halftime lead, while the defense totally shut down the Maroons' attack, forcing three turnovers, and also blocked a punt that led to a score.

Edwardsville is now 2-1 on the season and plays at O'Fallon in their Southwestern Conference opener next Friday night. Details to follow. . .

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

