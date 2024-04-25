ALTON - Alton High School Theatre and Music Departments will present “Annie” as their Spring 2024 production under Director Anne Davis, Laura Plummer, Leah Galbraith, Melissa Sharpe, Rachel Brady, Derrick Davault and Julie Fraiser at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, and Saturday, April 27, 2024. The production will be held at the Alton High School Theatre.

Director Davis said 1933 was a time of hardship in America and the country was suffering from the Stock Market Crash of 1929.

"Many people found themselves living in shanties, waiting in breadlines, ragged, tired and hungry," she said. "There were a few fortunate people living on Easy Street with all the luxuries they could afford. People blamed former President Hoover for their plight and looked to President Roosevelt to lead the way out of the depression.

"The story of Annie is a lighthearted look at a very depressing time in our history. Annie (played by Kenlea Jamison) brings her own version of optimism to everyone she meets. She is desperately looking for her parents, who left her on the orphanage steps 11 years ago. Her song 'Tomorrow' expresses that hope and optimism can abound even in the direst of times.

"Annie finds an abandoned dog who is also looking for a friend and home. Sandy, played by Cooper, is a 3-year-old Aussie Doodle-certified therapy dog owned by Stacey Noble Loveland. He was trained at Got Your Six Support Dogs."

Davis continued and said: "The orphanage is run by Mrs. Hannigan (played by Morgan Jones). Annie can’t wait to escape to find her parents. 'It’s a Hard Knock Life' sung by the orphans is one of the hits of the show. The orphans are played by Anna Caughran, Amya Sims, Brylee Harrington, Cate Hendricks, Charlotte Crause, Charlotte Hall, Emmalee Jamison, Faith Triplett, Jamara Mees and Josie Tyler.

"Warbucks (played by Aden Mayhew) decides to invite an orphan to spend the Christmas holidays at his mansion on Wall Street with his secretary Grace (played by Jane Shires) and his servants.

"Warbucks and Annie go on air with the Bert Healy Show (played by Leland Sprenger) to announce a $50,000 reward for finding Annie’s parents. The Boylan sisters (Alyssa Knight, Mackenzie Ingram and Piper Hand) appear on the show and dazzle the audience with their talent.

"Mrs. Hannigan and her no-good brother Rooster (Marvin Short) and his girlfriend Lily (Eden Warford) set out to convince Warbucks that they are Annie’s parents and to collect the reward."

Annie meets many people along her journey, including President Roosevelt (played by Landon Owens). She inspires the President with her spirit of optimism which leads him to introduce the New Deal for America. In the end, Annie discovers there is more than one way to be a family.

Go to Showtix4U.com for tickets. All seats are reserved and should be purchased in Advance. Evening performances are $12 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets for the 2 p.m. Saturday matinee are $5.

Call 618-474-2682 for ticket information.

