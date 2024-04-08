CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming deadline is quickly approaching for filing 2023 state individual income tax returns. The agency has been collecting and processing returns since the 2024 tax season officially began on January 29 and the deadline is Monday, April 15, 2024.

“We encourage taxpayers to file electronically as this will speed processing. If they are due money back, they should choose direct deposit as that ensures the fastest issuance of refunds,” IDOR Director David Harris said. “MyTax Illinois, our free online program, allows taxpayers to file returns with or without an account, operates with a simple question and answer format, and works to reduce errors by using automated calculations and prepopulated information. Individuals may also choose to file using tax-prep software, a tax professional, or the paper Form IL-1040.”

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks. In 2023, IDOR received a total of nearly 6.2 million IL-1040 returns. Of those returns received, close to 5.6 million were filed electronically, or 90.3 percent.

IDOR works closely with the IRS and other states’ revenue departments to combat tax fraud.

“By verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, IDOR prevented over $104 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued last year," Harris said.

Taxpayers are encouraged to also help prevent fraud by protecting their personal information and staying alert to phone scams or phishing emails.

If a return cannot be filed by the April 15 due date, taxpayers may make an extension payment electronically through MyTax Illinois. To pay by mail, they may use Form IL-505-I, Automatic Extension Payment for Individuals Filing Form IL-1040, to calculate and make payments. While an extension provides additional time to submit any relevant paperwork, taxpayers need to pay the taxes owed by the April 15 deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

In addition to the free filing of Form IL-1040 through MyTax Illinois, individuals may also utilize the site to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their refunds using the Where's My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and when necessary, amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

IDOR’s taxpayer assistance numbers are available for tax-related inquiries without having to wait for an agent. To receive assistance taxpayers may call 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336. Free language assistance for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) individuals is available.

IDOR will also have extended telephone hours with representatives on hand to assist taxpayers with any last-minute questions on Friday, April 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, April 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2024 tax season, please visit IDOR's website at tax.illinois.gov.

