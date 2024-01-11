ALTON - Deon Harrington has made a name for himself as an impressive student athlete at Alton High School.

In recognition of his hard work, Deon Harrington is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Harrington is a middle infielder for the baseball team. He is currently a junior, but he was a varsity starter as early as his freshman year. Harrington was already turning heads, and he gained additional recognition when he won the “most improved player” award as a sophomore. He also made the 2023 Perfect Game WWBA National Championship All Tournament Team.

Harrington plays baseball year-round as a club player. He competes on a nationally-ranked competition level during the summer. While baseball keep him busy, he still finds the time to volunteer at Ufit Fitness and Wellness Program, which is also where he works out. He is extremely proud of his stats, which he worked hard to achieve.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

“I run a 6.80 60-yard dash, throw 91 mph on a pulldown and hit 94 mph off of a tee,” Harrington said.

But he doesn’t just shine on the baseball field. He’s also a star student, with a 4.2 GPA. The hard work he exhibits on his team is just as prevalent in the rest of his life, where he excels as a student and classmate.

In his free time, Harrington spends time with his family. He has big plans for life after college, which he will no doubt be able to achieve with the amount of dedication he exhibits.

“I play baseball, workout at my local gym and travel around the country with my family,” he said. “I plan on playing college baseball after graduation and going to school to attain a degree in finance.”

Congratulations to Deon for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

More like this: