GLEN CARBON - Brian Spongberg, marketing manager for WKS Restaurant Group, issued a statement for the ownership of the closed Denny's in Glen Carbon and also the one in Pontoon Beach. The Glen Carbon Denny's restaurant is located at 27 Junction Drive and the other at 411 Timberlake Drive in Pontoon Beach.

Denny's corporate spokesperson assured the public said they are working to remedy the issues that led to the closure.

"The health and safety of our employees and guests are paramount," Spongberg said. "We are working closely with the city of Glen Carbon and Pontoon Beach to make all necessary upgrades. While we take the time to make these improvements, we have committed to keeping all employees from the Glen Carbon and Pontoon Beach stores on staff at our other locations. We look forward to welcoming our employees and guests back to our stores soon."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Village of Glen Carbon closed the facility on August 30, 2021, because of the conditions present at the time. Glen Carbon Building and Zoning Inspector Dan Thomas said: "We have been communicating the specifics directly with Denny's ownership group."

Spongberg said he will let the media know when the necessary steps have been made and the Denny's will reopen.

More like this: