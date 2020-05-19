BETHALTO - Dennis “DK” Kellim served the Village of Bethalto for nearly three decades as a telecommunications officer for the police and fire departments. Kellim retired after his last midnight shift Tuesday morning.

“Over the years DK has answered and dispatched thousands of calls for service, helped thousands in our community involved in life-threatening situations, and watched over our officers in their every effort to insure they made it home safe,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

DK also dispatched hundreds of EMS, and fire calls for the Bethalto Fire Department and he made sure the firefighters returned safe. The last several years DK worked the midnight shift.

