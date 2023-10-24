WOOD RIVER - A building in downtown Wood River at 2 W. Ferguson Ave. and Wood River Ave. was being demolished on Tuesday.

Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said the location is one of the first areas to be viewed as a driver enters the city and said the plan is to use it for green space and bench areas, and that some funds will possibly be raised for a bandstand.

“The building has been used for a variety of things from a coffee shop, general offices and much more over the years,” he said. “The building was in bad shape and had gone through a lot. After a study, it was determined it was best to demolish it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Stalcup said he and others made trips to other municipalities to see their points of entry, adding first impressions are very important.

“We want to make this corner as attractive as possible,” he said. “A lot of traffic goes by that corner. I think the City Administrator Steve Palen has some good plans on what to do with the area. It would also be great to have the bandstand so bands wouldn’t have to play in the middle of the road in downtown Wood River after it was blocked off, and the green space would also be very positive for the city.”

More like this: