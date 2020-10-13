Is theft a new Republican campaign strategy? As a Democratic Precinct Committeeperson, one of my jobs is to deliver and post-campaign signs in supporter's yards. Sadly, this year, supporters are calling me to report their signs have been stolen - right out of their yards! Both Democrats and Republicans enjoy posting campaign signs for the candidates they support. It is our First Amendment right as American citizens. Do Republicans no longer support the first amendment? Are Republicans so frightened of losing that they are resorting to criminal activity in hopes it will aid their candidates?

It's a poor commentary on the Republican party that its members stoop to theft in hopes it will bolster their chances of winning.

Robyne O'Mara

Godfrey, IL

