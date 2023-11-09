BELVIDERE, Ill. - Today, President Joe Biden will join Governor JB Pritzker at the reopening of a previously shuttered Stellantis assembly plant in Belvidere. Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez released the following statement celebrating the win for Illinois’ workers:

“I want to extend my gratitude to President Biden for the role he played in reopening Belvidere’s Stellantis plant, restoring thousands of good-paying, union jobs in Boone County. This reopening would not have been possible without the advocacy of the President, Governor JB Pritzker, Congressman Bill Foster, and all of the local officials who fought hard to keep these jobs in Illinois.

This comes on the heels of a historic win for workers’ rights, as United Auto Workers secured a historic deal with Stellantis for better pay, working conditions, and investment in local production. All of our Democratic leaders, from the White House to the Statehouse, will always fight to make sure working families can thrive here in Illinois.

President Biden continues to deliver on his promise to be the most pro-union president in history,” said DPI Chair Lisa Hernandez.

Following Donald Trump’s abysmal jobs record that failed American workers by shipping jobs overseas and allowing factories to shutter, President Biden is writing a new chapter in American manufacturing thanks to his steadfast support for working families.

