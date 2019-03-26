GODFREY – Jerome Jacobs, 38, is one of six people running for the position of Godfrey Village Trustee.

Jacobs has lived in the area his entire life and previously worked with the St. Louis Blues organization to manage changeovers. He now lives in Godfrey with his family, attends Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and manages a small construction firm. He said he is running for trustee in order to keep Godfrey going great. He said his experience in management helps him with the position as he is able to work well with others and is a great team player.

When asked about some of Godfrey's important issues, Jacobs said he supports the extension of the Lars Hoffman Crossing, an extension, which would connect Godfrey Road with West Delmar if completed. It would also connect to I-255. Opponents of the extension claim it will divert people coming from 255 to Grafton, but proponents believe it will give Godfrey another center to place businesses, which are currently mostly located on Godfrey Road and West Delmar.

“I support the Lars Hoffman Extension,” Jacobs said. “I think it could be one of the most impacting things to come to Godfrey, but there is a wrench in it from Airport Road.”

Jacobs said a $6 million roundabout being funded by Madison County where Pierce Lane meets Airport Road may slow the progress of the Lars Hoffman Extension. He said the village will have to take that large change into consideration when planning anymore work for the Lars Hoffman Extension.

With other Godfrey issues, Jacobs said he wants to be transparent and help enhance Godfrey's green space as well as its police and fire protection, which are two items the Village of Godfrey contracts to the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Protection district, respectively. He said, if elected, he would work with the board to ensure money is allocated properly.

Though he was not endorsed by Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick in a recent letter to the editor sent to local media outlets, Jacobs described Mayor McCormick's administration as “fine,” lauding its financial responsibility. He lamented the fact the sewer system was sold by the village to the private sector and said the roads in the village could use some work.

In the short term, Jacobs said he wants to ensure the citizens of the Village of Godfrey are paying fair rates for their sewer system following the sale of it. He also said he wanted to work toward implementing some of the aspects of Godfrey's previous 10-year plan.

In the long term, Jacobs said he wants to work with the village to create and implement a new 10-year plan looking for further growth and economic development in the future.

The election is April 2. Jacobs is running against Ben Allen, Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Dr. Richard Jones, Karen McAtee and Joseph Springman III. Voters will be able to choose three of the six candidates on their ballots

