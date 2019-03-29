GODFREY – Joseph Springman III currently runs his own electrical business and lives in what was set to be his retirement home in Godfrey.

Springman grew up in Alton and worked at his family's lumber business before setting forth and starting his own business. He believes that management experience helped him in his position as village trustee. Springman is currently running for reelection to that board. During his campaign for reelection, Springman has spoke a lot about Godfrey's infrastructure – in particular the roads.

In Jan. 2019, Applied Pavement Technologies did a study on Godfrey's road conditions. Overall, the roads were deemed to be fair with 17 percent of them being in excellent condition. As much as 14 percent were very poor. The rest of the numbers attained an overall rating of 63, which a representative from Applied Pavement Technologies rated as fair. Springman said he believes Godfrey can do better.

With the $13.5 million coming from the finalization of Godfrey's sewer system sale to Illinois American Water in September, Springman said he would like to see some of that money going to improve the roads and other infrastructure – something some of his opponents have also stated. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Mayor Pro Tem Karen McAtee (who is also up for reelection) said $5 million of that will go to residents for sewer relief if rates did increase due to the sale.

Another aspect of Springman's campaign is support for the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Madison County Sheriff's Office, both of whom are contracted by the village to meet public service needs. Neither are directly associated.

Godfrey Firefighters IAFF Local #1692 endorsed Springman with a letter to Riverbender.com received Friday morning, stating the following:

“His commitment to public safety has been demonstrated in several ways during his tenure,” the letter read. “He is a strong proponent of the Village of Godfrey providing financial assistance to the Godfrey Fire Protection District for a new fire engine. He has helped the fire department by repairing a station generator and correcting electrical issues at the fire stations. Mr. Springman has even donated a Zoll ResQPUMP CPR device, which has helped us save lives of the residents and visitors of our community. In addition to public safety, he also supports infrastructure improvements, attracting new businesses to the area, and improving the overall appearance and beautification of Godfrey.”

Unlike the Godfrey Fire Protection District, Mayor McCormick did not endorse Springman, instead opting to endorse McAtee as well as candidates, Ben Allen and Dr. Richard Jones. McCormick said Springman withheld his vote to sell the sewer until he could get the village to purchase a property from his friend for $600,000. Springman disputes this and said he withheld his vote until it was promised Godfrey residents would benefit from the sale with a coffer to offset their potential bill increases.

As for the current administration, Springman said a lot of talented people have left the village for other opportunities and two have retired early, indicating the village may be in better straits if they had stayed.

When asked about the potential Lars Hoffman extension connecting Godfrey Road to West Delmar, Springman said he was for it, but said it should have been built from Godfrey Road to Airport before the completion of that I-255 exit. He said Lars Hoffman could provide space for growth Godfrey desperately needs.

“We could put a car dealership out there,” he said. “Maybe a Honda one. People from Jersey, Calhoun, Bunker Hill, and all over have Hondas, and a lot of them have to go across the river to get them serviced. There's nowhere on Godfrey Road where we could put a car dealership. There's not enough room. Lars Hoffman would be perfect for that.”

The election for village trustees will occur next Tuesday, April 2. Voters will be able to choose three of the six candidates on their ballot. Springman is running against McAtee, Allen, Dr. Jones, Jerome Jacobs and Virginia Woulfe-Beile.

