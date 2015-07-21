Breanne DeMarco has been named the Director of Revenue Generation and Ticketing for SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Bre’s caliber ready to step in and help grow our department from an event, marketing and ticketing prospective,” said SIUE Senior Associate Director of Athletics Jason Coomer. “Bre has demonstrated she is and will continue to be a great ambassador for our department and university, and I am confident she will have a great rapport with our current and future supporters.”

DeMarco previously served as an events administrator since November 2013 for SIUE Athletics.

Her new role with the department will include a more expansive behind-the-scenes role, including serving as the department liaison with Friends of Cougar Basketball. She will have an event management oversight for all sports as well as the marketing coordinator for volleyball.

In addition to events, DeMarco will serve as the contact for ticket operations and group sales. She also will have oversight of concessions services at the Vadalabene Center, Korte Stadium, Cougar Field (softball) and Simmons Complex (baseball).

“As we continue to grow, it is imperative that customer service, as well as game-day presentation, are at the forefront of the fan experience,” added Coomer. “This will certainly be a priority for Bre, and there is no question she will be the right person for the job.”

DeMarco joined the Cougar Athletics family after working at Stanford University selling season tickets, premium ticket packages and group tickets for Cardinal football, basketball and baseball. She had a lead role in constructing season ticket holder appreciation nights for the Cardinal.

She previously worked for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League in 2010 and 2011 as a client services representative. With the Bills, she developed and maintained relationships with season ticket holders to provide client retention and maximize game-day experience through outbound efforts.

DeMarco graduated from Niagara (N.Y.) University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing after competing as a member of the swimming and diving team from 2008 to 2010.

