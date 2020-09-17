BLACK JACK, MO. - Compassion has been the Mother of creative invention for the Activities Staff at Delmar Gardens North Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

After almost six weeks of coordination with local ministers and pastors, Delmar Gardens North residents will enjoy LIVE, on-site worship services since the pandemic began earlier this year. Delmar Gardens North is located at 4401 Parker Road in Black Jack. Delmar Gardens North residents safely attend while social distancing in the dining area.

The Celebrant remains outdoors under the canopy of the front entrance with a podium and wireless microphone. Numerous floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining area allow everyone a comfortable view of the Celebrant and the outstanding sound system delivers words and songs as if you were sitting in a place of worship.

“Faith, spirituality and attending services regularly is a top priority for most people especially older adults in a nursing center or wherever home may be for seniors,” stated Mike Pagano, Delmar Gardens North Activity Director. “It's been a great thing to have Services for our residents again!!”

Pagano added a hank you to Delmar Gardens North parish neighbors of Chapel of the Cross, Atonement Lutheran, Parker Road Baptist Church, St. Norbert’s Catholic Church and the local Protestant Ministers in making live on-site worship possible once again. Delmar Gardens North is a 240-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center at 4401 Parker Road in Florissant, MO., with a 164-unit independent and assisted living apartment community, Garden Villas North on campus.

Founded in 1965, Delmar Gardens serves over 3000 seniors in Missouri, Kansas, Georgia, Nebraska, Nevada and Illinois with skilled nursing, rehabilitation, retirement/assisted living, memory care, medical equipment and supplies, respiratory therapy, home health, private duty, hospice/palliative care, wound care and pharmacy services. Learn more at www.delmargardens.com. #

