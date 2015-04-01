A man and a woman were taken to area hospitals after two cars collided at the intersection of West Center Drive and Alby Street in Alton on Wednesday afternoon.

The call went out to the Alton Fire Department rescue team at 2:12 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital right away, but both people transported were conscious and alert, Alton Fire Department Batallion Chief Tom House said.

House said he thought the Alton Police Department controlled the traffic at the scene, preventing any potential traffic chaos at the busy Alby intersection.

“It went well at the scene,” House said.

