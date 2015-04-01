A man and a woman were taken to area hospitals after two cars collided at the intersection of West Center Drive and Alby Street in Alton on Wednesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The call went out to the Alton Fire Department rescue team at 2:12 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital right away, but both people transported were conscious and alert, Alton Fire Department Batallion Chief Tom House said.

House said he thought the Alton Police Department controlled the traffic at the scene, preventing any potential traffic chaos at the busy Alby intersection.

“It went well at the scene,” House said.

More like this:

2 days ago - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Sep 27, 2023 - Alton Residents Raise Concerns About Addiction Recovery House

Aug 2, 2023 - Alton Firefighters Have Busy Week With Multiple Serious Blazes

Jul 24, 2023 - Fire Destroys Alton Home On Horn Avenue

3 days ago - Jersey Sheriff Releases Statement On McClusky Road House Fire

 