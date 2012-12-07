This is the second time in less than three weeks that Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) has filled the bus for a trip, weeks before the registration deadline. The department had 46 participants come onboard for the Holiday Light Tour held on Thursday, December 6. This trip was unique for the department because it was the first "night" trip; up to this point the department had only held trips during the day. The group traveled by motor coach to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows for a scrumptious dinner and the Way of Lights. The trip continued on with a drive

through the Anheuser-Busch Brewery campus and Kiener Plaza, while on the way to see the famous Tilles Park's Winter Wonderland. The group concluded their trip with the sights and sounds of Rock Spring Park's Christmas Wonderland in Alton, Illinois. Trips, programs and leagues with JPRD are always open to both city residents and non-residents. This trip included individuals from three different counties, including Greene, Jersey and Madison. The department will offer day-trips on a regular basis and currently has trips planned for January through June 2013.

The group was admiring the detailed nativity scene created with

over one million Legos at the Shrine Hotel. From left to right are Carol

Yocum, Deb Crone, Julie Giberson, Beth Tittle, Dorothy Tittle, Edie Tonsor,

Bonnie Sawyer and Herbert Coleman. Seven out of the eight individuals were

enjoying their first trip with JPRD.

For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

