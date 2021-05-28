EAST ALTON - East Alton's Fire Department marks its 100th anniversary today with great pride of present and past members. On Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m., the fire department has its annual Pulled Pork Dinner, this time in a drive-thru format because of COVID-19.

Because of COVID-19, a celebration for the 100th anniversary will be delayed until next year to have an open house with the police department. However, the Pulled Pork Dinner is still on, but in a drive-thru method.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said this year the Pulled Pork Day proceeds will benefit Christmas baskets for the needy and the MDA.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the pulled pork is so popular," Quigley said. "We are being creative this year with a drive-thru next to the firehouse. It takes about a whole day to cook the pork, shred it and get ready to go. People love the pulled pork. It is very delicious."

Quigley said the Pulled Pork Drive-Thru will last as long as the pulled pork lasts, but he advised people who want it to get there early because of the popularity.

"Many fire departments have fish fry events to raise money, but the pulled pork day is what is unique to our department," Quigley said.

More like this: