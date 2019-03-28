TROY - It is rare to find delicious, freshly cut meats and cheeses the old-fashioned way in a small deli shop in this day and age, but that is exactly what Kelly's Butcher Shop & Deli in Troy provides for the region.

Kelly's Deli is a Troy staple located at 80 S. Main St.

Kelly’s Deli in Troy is a place where people flock for their delicious lunch meats and cheeses. The business cooks its own peel-and-eat shrimp for the lunch crowd along with a lot more. Kelly's Deli has some tables where people congregate each day for lunch. Some customers also call in for take-out at Kelly's.

Brian Kelly said the family business has been very successful with the old-fashioned approach to cutting and presenting meat products.

“We have fresh meat and we try to keep the prices as low as we can,” Kelly said. “A lot of people are surprised at our prices. A lot of times, we beat the supermarkets on our meat prices.

“We try to have the freshest meat,” he continued. “Our meat is always fresh and good. We have a bacon wrap filet mignon, pork steak, and chicken that people love. We use summer home-grown produce. We have some daily special tuna noodle and grill salmon burgers if people don’t want meat. We normally have lunch specials every day.”

Kelly said unlike some, he loves his job almost every day of the year.

“I love dealing with the people,” he said. “I guess I am one of those people who has never met a stranger. I like customers coming back and finding out what is going on with them and watching their kids grow up.”

