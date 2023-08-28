ROXANA - Hardin Calhoun's Delani Klaas was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player as the Warriors won the title match over Valmeyer to win the Roxana Invitational girls volleyball tournament Saturday morning and afternoon at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, the Roxana High auxiliary gym and the Roxana Junior High gym.

In the Gold bracket semifinals, the Warriors won over Carrollton 25-20, 25-20 and the Pirates won over the host Shells 22-25, 25-13, 15-7. Roxana took the third-place match over the Hawks 25-15, 25-17 and in the final, Calhoun defeated Valmeyer 27-25, 25-17.

The results of the Silver bracket in the semifinals saw Auburn win over East Alton-Wood River 25-23, 25-23 and Father McGivney Catholic defeat Civic Memorial 25-16, 20-25, 15-7. The Trojans won the seventh-place match over the Eagles 25-27, 26-24, 15-7 and the Griffins won over the Oilers for fifth place 25-19, 25-16.

In the Bronze bracket, in the semifinals, Greenfield Northwestern won over Jersey 25-18, 20-25, 15-10 and Marquette Catholic won over Piasa Southwestern 25-15, 25-19. In the 11th place match, the Panthers won over the Piasa Birds 25-22, 25-22 and the Tigers won the ninth place match over Explorers 25-17, 25-13.

Article continues after sponsor message

The results of the Copper bracket saw Granite City win over Dupo in the first semifinal 25-15, 25-17 and Mt. Olive win over Gillespie 25-20. 20-25, 16-14. In the 15th place match, the Miners won over the Tigers 25-17, 25-22 and in the 13th place match, the Warriors defeated the Wildcats 25-7, 25-17.

Klass was named the tournament's MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament team by teammates Kate Zipprich and Lacy Pohlman, while Valmeyer placed Brooke Miller, Kiersten Miller and Mia McSchooler on the team, Lauren Flowers and Mabry Robeen of Carrollton was named to the team and were joined by Roxana's Laynie Gehrs and Daisy Daugherty and Auburn's Madi Neighbors.

More like this: