Couples names: Delancey & Sunshine Smith

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: July 31, 2017

Date married: September 30, 2022

What makes your relationship special? We have made it through everything possible and still very much in love. We are true soulmates. Delancey was seriously injured in November 2020 and only by God's grace and mercy is he still alive and getting better everyday. We do everything together and are just blessed to have each other.

Share a memory you have made together: Every day together is a blessing considering the injuries he suffered. We just enjoy each other's company and love to laugh.

