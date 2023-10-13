EVANSVILLE, Ind. - SIUE women's soccer battled to a third consecutive tie with a 0-0 contest Thursday at Southern Indiana.

"I continue to be really proud of how we're playing and particularly how sound we have been defensively," said SIUE Head Coach

Taylor Spiller collected her third shutout of the season and finished with one save. Anna Markland had five saves in goal for Southern Indiana.

SIUE, which has allowed just one goal over the last three contests, now stands at 4-5-4 overall and 2-1-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Southern Indiana moves to 4-6-5 overall and 3-1-2 in the OVC.

"USI has some weapons that really challenge you, and we did a tremendous job against the strengths," noted Burton.

Macie Begley and Kaitlyn Nichols each had two shots off the bench for the Cougars. SIUE outshot Southern Indiana 8-6 overall.

SIUE next returns to Korte Stadium for a Sunday matchup against OVC newcomer Western Illinois. Game time is 2 p.m. with the conclusion of SIUE Homecoming festivities.

"We have to keep working and preparing how we've been and have faith that we'll get the end results we want," said Burton.

