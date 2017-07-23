EDWARDSVILLE — Defending regular flight champion Corey Choate and Spanky Stafford in the Seniors division are the leaders after the first day of the 41st Wilbur Suhre Memorial Golf tournament, which was played Saturday at Oak Brook Golf Club.

Choate, of Eureka, Mo., shot a six-under par 66 on the 6,641-yard, par-72 course to take a two-shot lead over Vic Capron and Rich Donner, who are tied for second in the Championship flight of the regular division. Capron and Donner each shot a four-under 68 going into the final day on Sunday. Rich Jarrett is fourth with a three-under 69, while Gage Brauns and Jim Odle shot a two-under 70. Steve Rommerskirchen, Tim Jakel and Cole Pickett are also in the hunt, the trio shooting a one-under 71.

In the Championship flight of the Seniors (55 and older) division, Stafford took a one-shot lead over Dave Scheller, Stafford firing a four-under 68, while Scheller shot a three-under 69. Hank Kulaga, Harold Patton and Bill Smith each shot a two-under 70 to tie for third, while Mark Conway, Don Gurish and John Wooden are in a three-way tie for sixth with a one-under 71.

There's also great competition in the lower flights of both divisions. In the regular A flight, six golfers — Jim Beer, Jeremy Clark, Daymond Dollen, Davis Donovan, B. J. Russell and Pat Trusty —a re tied for the lead with a one-over 73. Four other players— Merrick Conway, Thomas Conway, Brett Hinnen and Troy Micnheimer — are one shot off the lead at two-over 74.

In the Seniors A Flight, Joe Revelle and Chuck Saterlee are tied for the lead with a three-over 75. Jim Micnheimer, playing in his 40th Wilbur Suhre tournament, is one shot behind with a four-over 76. Wally Bonner is next with a five-over 77, and both Steve Gallatin and Mike Wright are tied with a six-over 78.

Playing conditions were surprisingly ideal during the morning session, as temperatures stayed in the low to mid 80s with a strong breeze and some cloud cover keeping things cool. By midday, however, the clouds cleared out and the expected hot weather began moving in, with temperatures going over 100 and the heat index topping 110.

The early conditions were very pleasing to Oak Brook president Larry Suhre.

“In fact, I just had a couple of people come up and said you know, it's not bad,'" Suhre said. “We had that little breeze going out there, and it cooled off a little. So that's a good thing. I was concerned about today, but I think tomorrow, it's gonna be a little bit cooler.”

A total of 153 golfers teed off on the first day, and the turnout also pleased Suhre as well.

“Oh, teriffic,” Suhre said. “I think considering the weather, we've got over 150 people registered, so great day, great tournament.”

And the quality of the field, along with the favorable early conditions, helped lead to good scoring early on.

“I haven't had a chance to check them, but we've got some good players here,” Suhre said. “So I expect that we'll have some scores in the 60s. It's a good day, and scores should be low.”

The B Flights of both divisions have logjams on top of the leader boards. Five players — Jay Eihausen, Pete Guisti, Kyle Hogan, Alec Stojanovic and Marco Tellanico — have a share of the lead at five-over 77, while in the Seniors division, Gary Adams and Harlan Beckel are tied with a nine-over 81. Dave Margherio and Sergio Torres are both one shot off the pace, with a 10-over 82.

The C Flights are also tight at the top. Mike Bond, Mike Hogan, Ryan Martin, Neal Odle and Rich Rottman each shot a nine-over 81 for a share of the lead, while the Seniors flight saw Otto Baumgartner, Mike Blaise and Terry Moore tied for the lead at a 16-over 88. The D flight, in the regular division only, sees Scottie Cates, Jeffery Gaskill and Aaron Stack all tied for the lead with a 14-over 86. Paul Caravia and Scott Flonini are a shot back at 15-over 87.

The second and final day of the tournament tees off early Sunday morning, and Suhre is hopeful for cooler weather and good competition.

“Ideally, it'd stay like it is until eight o'clock tonight, then we get about three-tenths of a inch of rain,” Suhre said with a laugh, “and cool off for tomorrow, and it'd be a great weekend.”

For the players themselves, Suhre hopes that they're having fun and enjoying themselves on the course.

'Well, I wish them all the best of luck,” Suhre said. “I hope they enjoy it, and most of them usually do; they keep coming back. So, you think they enjoy it a little bit, but yeah, I wish them all good luck.”

Suhre also credited his son Mike for his hard work and efforts in helping make the tournament the success that it is today.

“I like to thank my son, Mike, for doing such a terrific job,” Suhre said. “My wife and I did it for 25 years, and really got kind of burned out. Mike came in and brought some new blood, and he's really brought this thing to a new level, to another level. So I've got to thank him for everything.

“And thanks for all the help that we do get from volunteers,” Suhre also said. “It makes into a great tournament.”

And the future looks bright for the tournament itself.

“Oh, I think it does,” Suhre said. “I think that we'll be here for a few more years.”

41st Annual Wilbur Suhre Memorial Golf Tournament

Oak Brook Golf Course

Edwardsville, Ill.

1st Day Results

Regular Division

Championship Flight

Corey Choate -6 (66)

Vic Capron -4 (68)

Rich Donner -4 (68)

Rich Jarrett -3 (69)

Gage Brauns -2 (70)

Jim Odle -2 (70)

Steve Rommerskirchen -1 (71)

A Flight

Jim Beer +1 (73)

Jeremy Clark +1 (73)

Daymond Dollen +1 (73)

Davis Donovan +1 (73)

B.J. Russell +1 (73)

Pat Trusty +1 (73)

Merrick Conway +2 (74)

Thomas Conway +2 (74)

Brett Hinnen +2 (74)

Troy Micnheimer +2 (74)

B Flight

Jay Eihausen +5 (77)

Pete Guisti +5 (77)

Kyle Hogan +5 (77)

Alec Stojanovic +5 (77)

Marco Tellanico +5 (77)

Gary Brauns +6 (78)

Darren Grotefendt +6 (78)

Jason Mallott +6 (78)

Bill Shacklady +6 (78)

Beau Vuagniaux +6 (78)

C Flight

Mike Bond +9 (81)

Mike Hogan +9 (81)

Ryan Martin +9 (81)

Neal Odle +9 (81)

Rich Rottman +9 (81)

Scott Manny +10 (82)

Tim Arth +11 (83)

Don Fontaine +11 (83)

Kyle Fuehne +11 (83)

Josh Grenzebach +11 (83)

Josh Harrison +11 (83)

Eric Howes +11 (83)

Joe Sink +11 (83)

D Flight

Scottie Cates +14 (86)

Jeffery Gaskill +14 (86)

Aaron Stack +14 (86)

Paul Caravia +15 (87)

Scott Florini +15 (87)

Collin Kossakoski +16 (88)

Eric Hanselman +17 (89)

Seniors Division (55 and older)

Championship Flight

Spanky Stafford -4 (68)

Dave Schiller -3 (69)

Hank Kulage -2 (70)

Harold Patton -2 (70)

Bill Smith -2 (70)

Mark Conway -1 (71)

Don Gursh -1 (71)

A Flight

Joe Revelle +3 (75)

Chuck Satterlee +3 (75)

Jim Micnheimer -4 (76)

Wally Borner +5 (77)

Steve Gallatin +6 (78)

Mike Wright +6 (78)

B Flight

Gary Adams +9 (81)

Harlan Beckel +9 (81)

Dave Margherio +10 (82)

Sergio Torres +10 (82)

Barry Almond +11 (83)

Terry Creath +11 (83)

Gari Hanalei +11 (83)

Dennis Harbry +11 (83)

C Flight

Otto Baumgartner +16 (88)

Mike Blaise +16 (88)

Terry Moore +16 (88)

Larry Mardis +17 (89)

Jim Serati +17 (89)

Dave Fore +18 (90)

Kelvin Peterson +18 (90)

Will Spencer +19 (91)

