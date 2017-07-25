GRANITE CITY – There were quite a few contributors in Summersport Swim Club's 25th straight win in Sunday's Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Championship at Granite City's Paddlers Swim Club.

One of them was triple-winner Anna Moehn, who won the girls 13-14 200 freestyle, 100 individual medley and 100 backstroke for the Sharks; they helped her be the leading scorer on the day in her age group, scoring a total of 48 points for her team.

“That was a lot of fun,” Moehn said of her day. “It's always exciting to swim, no matter what race or what meet. My goals for next year is to get all best times and have fun – it's a blessing to do what you love.”

Mohen took up swimming at five years of age and will be in eighth grade at Sts. Peter and Paul in Alton this coming school year; she competes year-round as a member of the YMCA Tidalwaves team. “It's a lot of fun,” Moehn said. “I mean, it's hard being a kid and dedicating yourself so much to swimming – I wake up early in the morning and go to practice, so I swim almost three-and-a-half hours every day.

"It's hard dedicating yourself, but when you make that cut and you look up and see how proud your coach is and your friends and family are of you, it makes every second worth it.”

