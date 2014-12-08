Public art in the Hunterstown neighborhood celebrates the beauty & bounty of our region

(Alton, IL) The public is invited to the dedication of Alton’s newest mural, located at 415 Ridge Street, on December 13th at 10:30am.

The mural, entitled “Abundance”, celebrates the beauty and bounty of our region through painted and mosaic panels which incorporate imagery of fruits and vegetables as well as native animals, farmland, the Mississippi and the monument for our local abolitionist hero Elijah Lovejoy.

Mayor Brant Walker will offer a ribbon cutting, acknowledgements of support will be made, and light refreshments will be served. Guests of the event will also be able to learn more about Grassroots Grocery, which is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to open a local and natural food cooperative in the building in the spring of 2015.

The mural was designed by Anne Farley Gaines, Visiting Faculty, Principia College Art Department, produced by her Public Art students and other community members. Support for the project was provided by: Principia College Art and Art History Department, Principia College Sociology & Anthropology Department, Home Depot, Jacoby Arts Center, Audubon at Riverlands, Sunbelt Tool Rental, LuciAnna's Pastries, Sierra Club, Grassroots Grocery and Alton Main Street.

