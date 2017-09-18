GRAFTON – Pere Marquette State Park will host a dedication ceremony and grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m. for the park’s new Educational Fishing Pond.

The public is invited to the ceremony to help celebrate the completion of the project. The new fishing pond will be used at the annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair every June, as well as for other park interpretive programs and Urban Fishing Program events.

The new pond is located just outside of the Visitor Center in front of the Log Cabin at Pere Marquette State Park.

The pond was constructed thanks to the support of individual and corporate donors.

The Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery was the primary donor for the project. Monsanto, Friends of Pere Marquette State Park Foundation, and another sponsor who wishes to remain anonymous also were major donors for the project.The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Division of Fisheries provided funding to pay for aerator and pump services and supplies for the pond. Total Lawn Care, Inc. of Jerseyville was the contractor for the project.

