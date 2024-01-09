ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a recent St. Louis County homicide has been identified as Jaimarcus McDaniel, 17 years of age, of the 1800 block of North 44th Street in East St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Apricot Avenue and Emma Avenue in the City of Jennings Precinct that resulted in the death of a male.

A St. Louis County police officer from the City of Jennings Precinct observed a person down in a field in the area of Apricot Avenue and Emma Avenue. The officer observed the person, described as a young male in his late teens, to be deceased. Preliminary investigation has revealed the male suffered apparent gunshot injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

