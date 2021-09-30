ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a homicide in the City of Ferguson in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane on September 26 has been positively identified as Lester Robinson, 40 years of age, of the 1600 block of Northwinds Estates Drive in Ferguson, Missouri 63106.

On September 26, 2021, at approximately 7:15 AM, police officers from the City of Ferguson Police Department responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane. Responding officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A short time later, Ferguson police officers requested St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons Detectives assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

