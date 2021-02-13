Deceased Individual Located Near Train Tracks At Montclair and Bethany Lane in Godfrey, Foul Play Not Suspected
February 13, 2021 8:44 PM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a deceased individual was found at Montclair Avenue and Bethany Lane in Godfrey late Saturday afternoon.
Article continues after sponsor message
Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said there was no evidence of foul play after the body was located.
He added the individual was discovered near the railroad tracks.