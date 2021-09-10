ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been positively identified in a homicide in the CIty of Jennings Precinct on September 8, 2021, as Tony Foster, 39 years of age, of the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle in Jennings, Missouri 63136.

The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the City of Jennings Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle.

At 10:41 p.m. on September 8, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

