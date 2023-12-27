ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a St. Louis County homicide case has been identified as Kelton Dukes, 24 years of age, of the 300 block of Atwater Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63135.

The case is being reviewed at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for any possible charges.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive in the City of Riverview that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 5:57 AM, City of Riverview police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The male was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

City of Riverview Police requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons assume responsibility for the investigation.

A suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

