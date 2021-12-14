ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in an officer-involved shooting at 8:19 a.m. December 12, 2021, in the City of Jennings Precinct, has been positively identified as George Hollins, Jr., 26 years of age, of the 9700 block of Gentry Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, 63125.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Jennings Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male in the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive.

On December 12, 2021, at approximately 8:19 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a check the welfare in the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive. Responding officers made contact with the individual, an adult male. No criminal activity was occurring at the time and officers left the scene.

At approximately 10:52 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for shots fired at the same residence in the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive. Responding officers located the same adult male now firing a shotgun from the residence. An adult male residing in a nearby residence was struck by the gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non life threatening injury. Officers then positioned themselves around the residence in an attempt to contain the suspect and contacted the St. Louis County Police Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team. Police officers observed the suspect in the residence’s side doorway with what appeared to be incendiary devices (improvised Molotov cocktails), trying to ignite his home and/or the neighbor’s home.

Prior to the Tactical Unit’s and Crisis Negotiation Team’s arrival, the suspect exited the side door of the residence with a sawed off shotgun. One St. Louis County Police Officer fired at the suspect. The suspect was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

No officers were injured in the incident. At least three residences were struck by shots fired from the suspect. A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Officer is 30 years of age with 6 years of law enforcement experience.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: