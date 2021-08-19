NORTH COUNTY - The deceased in a fatal traffic crash on August 17 in the North County Precinct has been positively identified as Reginald Davis, 54 years of age, of the 100 block of Duchess Court in Florissant, Missouri 63034.

The investigation has revealed Mr. Davis was traveling eastbound on Fort Bellefontaine Road just past Blue Spruce Lane in a 2006 Ford Focus, when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

On August 17, 2021, at approximately 8:33 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a vehicle accident in the 6200 block of Fort Bellefontaine Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle struck a tree.

The 54-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no occupants of the vehicle.

