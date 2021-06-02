JENNINGS PRECINCT, MO. - The deceased in a fatal hit-and-run case in the City of Jennings Precinct in Missouri has been identified. The call to police came at 10:08 p.m. on May 29, 2021, for two people struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The deceased person has been positively identified as Xayvionis Hawkins, 2 years of age, of the 1900 block of Knox Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63139.

The female victim, who is 29 years of age and Xayvionis’ mother, remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The involved vehicle has been located and recovered. It is a 2008 Pontiac G8.

On May 29, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service of a person struck in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road. Upon arrival, responding officers located two victims on the pavement of the street and they began performing life-saving treatment. A young boy, approximately two years of age, was pronounced deceased on scene. A female, believed to be in her mid-20s, was conveyed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The adult female was also carrying a baby in a car seat. The baby appeared to be uninjured but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victims were walking westbound across the 5500 block of Jennings Station. As they were within a space between the double yellow traffic lines, they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jennings Station Road. The vehicle was speeding around the traffic backed up at the traffic light at the intersection of Emma Avenue, nearly driving in oncoming lanes of traffic. After striking the victims, the suspect vehicle fled the scene. It was last seen heading eastbound in the 6900 block of Emma Avenue.

