NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - The deceased in a North County Precinct in St. Louis County homicide is positively identified as Tyrique Hickman, 18 years of age, of the 100 block of North Costello Street in Florissant, Missouri.

On January 22, 2021 at approximately 2:10 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road for a call for service for a citizen contact. Responding officers located a parked motor vehicle with a deceased adult male inside.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

