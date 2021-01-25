NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - The deceased in a North County Precinct in St. Louis County homicide is positively identified as Tyrique Hickman, 18 years of age, of the 100 block of North Costello Street in Florissant, Missouri.

On January 22, 2021 at approximately 2:10 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road for a call for service for a citizen contact. Responding officers located a parked motor vehicle with a deceased adult male inside.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

More like this:

Aug 29, 2023 - St. Louis County Updates Details Accidental Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Female

Jul 16, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigate Homicide Death Of Juvenile Male

Aug 30, 2023 - Man Dies In Lawn Mower Accident

Aug 1, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash With Motorcycle

Sep 11, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash On Jennings Road

 