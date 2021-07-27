On July 23, 2021, at approximately 10:51 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 6800 block of Champaigne Drive for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been positively identified as Cameron Biedschied, 27 years of age, of the 6800 block of Champaigne Drive in Florissant.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: