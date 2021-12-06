ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been positively identified in a fatal house fire in the South County Precinct as Kenneth Miramonti, 61 years of age, of the 3500 block of Eileen Ann Drive in St. Louis County, MO., 63129.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating a house fire in the South County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male in the 3500 block of Eileen Ann Drive.

On December 5, 2021, at approximately 1:35 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a residential fire alarm activation in the 3500 block of Eileen Ann Drive. Responding officers observed heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the fire to be accidental at this time.

Responding fire personnel located an adult male (61) deceased in the basement of the residence.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS 1-866-371-TIPS>(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

