ST. LOUIS - The deceased has been identified in a fatal crash in St. Louis County as Mohamed Barud, 27 years of age, of the 4600 block of S. Broadway Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63111. St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the area of New Halls Ferry Road and Dunn Road that resulted in the death of an adult male.

St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash in the area of New Halls Ferry Road and Dunn Road. Arriving officers located two motor vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Toyota Corolla was southbound on New Halls Ferry Road. A Ford F-250 was northbound on New Halls Ferry Road turning west onto Dunn Road. The two vehicles struck in the intersection. The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the F-250 was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

