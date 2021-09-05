The deceased has been identified in the double shooting in the 10000 block of Duke Drive in St Louis which resulted in the death of Callion Barnes, 29 years of age, of the 11800 Bridgevale Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating the double shooting.

At 11:05 p.m., on September 1, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 10000 block of Duke Drive. Responding officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for life saving treatment.

One victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The second victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

