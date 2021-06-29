AFFTON SOUTHWEST PRECINCT, MO. - The deceased in the double fatal car crash in the Affton Southwest Precinct in Missouri have been positively identified as Paul Eckhoff, 59, and Colin Eckhoff, 10. Both of the first block of Treecrest Court in Fenton. They are father and son.

At 7:54 a.m. on June 28, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive for a call for service of an auto accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a one-vehicle accident. The vehicle had two occupants. The driver was a male, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. A passenger was a male, believed to be in his early teens. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a Nissan Xterra sport utility vehicle, was traveling northeast on Gravois Road when left the roadway. The vehicle struck the apartment building and came to rest.

Numerous fire agencies responded to the scene. Their effort was led by the Mehlville Fire Protection District.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

St. Louis County Building Inspector will be responding to evaluate the integrity of the structure.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Affton Southwest Precinct and Crime Scene Unit.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

