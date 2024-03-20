ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives announced today the victim in a recent stabbing in the city of Jennings, MO, that left one juvenile deceased as Justin Brooks, 14, of the 8700 block of Emilie Avenue.



At 3:05 p.m. on March 13, 2024, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a stabbing in the 2400 block of Hord Avenue. School Resources Officers were immediately on scene and provided medical treatment to a 14-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. The male was transported to an area hospital but later died of his injuries.

St. Louis County police officers have provided additional patrols at Jennings Middle School in the upcoming days.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

