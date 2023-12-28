ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, the Illinois State Police located a deceased woman who has been identified as Marquisha Williams, 29, of the first block of Mohan Drive in Florissant, MO.

Law enforcement reported numerous searches for Ms. Williams had been conducted over the last several days. The deceased woman was located close to one of the exits in Illinois and several law enforcement agencies throughout the state were involved.

Law enforcement and volunteer groups searched along I-55 in Madison County in recent days and that included an area east of Edwardsville near I-143 and Staunton. The deceased female was found at an undisclosed exit in Illinois.

St. Louis County Police thanked the different departments who assisted in the location of Ms. Williams:

Illinois State Police

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (Missouri)

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (Illinois)

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office (Illinois)

City of Staunton Police Department (Illinois)

Article continues after sponsor message

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office (Illinois)

Racine Police Department (Wisconsin)

On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a sealed warrant on suspect Trenton Ivy, 31, of the 7100 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Murder First Degree. Ivy is incarcerated in Racine, Wisconsin. Ivy is being held without bond.

Williams and Ivy were separated and share four children together. She was last seen Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

St. Louis County Police said the probable cause statement reads: On December 20, 2023, Marquisha Williams was reported missing by family. Detectives in the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons initiated an investigation into her whereabouts. During interviews with family members, it was determined that Williams was with her ex-boyfriend, identified as Trenton Ivy, the defendant, in her vehicle, a 2020 Jeep Compass.

"On December 22, 2023, detectives were made aware that the defendant was taken into custody for unrelated charges in Racine, Wisconsin and that he was the sole occupant in Williams’ vehicle. Detectives learned that apparent blood and biological material was located in Williams’ vehicle along with personal items belonging to Williams. During a post Miranda interview with detectives of the Racine police department, the defendant admitted to killing Williams in St. Louis.

"The defendant further admitted to having a physical altercation with Williams, which resulted in her death. He then admitted to disposing of her body in an unknown location."

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

More like this:

Related Video: