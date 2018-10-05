ALTON - St. Mary’s annual Oktoberfest draws thousands to the church grounds and East 3rd Street, which is closed off for the event between Langdon and Henry Streets.

Oktoberfest begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday October 5th and Decaro’s Owner Eric Smith and Manager Mike Diaz are excited to experience their ‘fest’.

Decaro’s opened its doors in January 2018 offering authentic homemade Italian cuisine both eat-in and take-out. The restaurant also has a full service bar.

“These last 9 months have been great.” Said owner Eric Smith. He added “We’ve really built some great relationships and have been overwhelmed by the response from the community. We look forward to a new year of continuing to improve and being a place families and friends can come together for a great meal.”

Restaurant Manager Mike Diaz said: “A big key has been taking time to talk with our guests and getting their honest feedback. It’s helped us to get better and they are the reason we do this.”

“We know St. Mary’s Oktoberfest will bring lots of people into the area, and that we’ll benefit from the overflow, so we decided that, from Friday after 5:00 p.m. through Sunday at 8:00 p.m. we will donate 5% of the pre-tax revenue we receive to the St. Mary’s Oktoberfest Committee.”

The weather is supposed to be great, and we will be open all weekend to anyone who would like to cool off or just sit down and dine with family and friends.

Decaro’s will offer specials over the weekend. Throughout the weekend they will offer a carryout special: Large 2 topping pizza, large dinner salad, and choice of cheese bread or toasted ravioli - $24.99 and on Sunday $2.50 domestic beers.

Both Smith and Diaz are looking forward to experiencing many more Oktoberfest’s to come.

Decaro’s

602 E 3r d Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-433-9999

DecarosAlton@gmail.com

