ALTON - Approximately one year ago, Decaro’s opened its doors at 602 E. 3rd St. in Alton and hit the ground running to success.

Decaro’s first day in Alton was Jan. 4, 2018. The restaurant is named for owner Eric Smith’s late grandparents on his mother’s side. Smith runs Decaro’s alongside General Manager Mike Diaz and kitchen manager Tony Drake.

Alton has been home to the Smith family for quite some time.

“When the chance to bring North County St. Louis style pizza to Alton arose it was an easy decision,” Smith said. “The location on Henry Street at the bottom of the Honke building was also just a great space for what we had in mind.”

This first year has been great for Decaro’s.

“We have grown as a restaurant and as a team,” Smith said. “We have some really great customers and we couldn’t do it without them. It’s a great compliment when people come in and dine with family and friends.”

“We are blessed to have an amazing staff on both sides of the house. We put a lot of time into making fresh lettuce, sauces and dough and it just wouldn’t be possible without our team.”

Decaro’s features traditional Italian flavors with St. Louis influences. The menu is packed with pizzas, pastas, salads and more.

“Our goal is to make every meal we serve a memorable one with great food made and served by great people,” Smith said. “We have a casual bar and have domestic and imports as well as local craft beer and serve wine by the glass or bottle.”

Building relationships in the community was a big theme of this first year, Smith said.

“We are really thankful to have St. Mary’s Catholic Church as neighbors,” he said. “There are so many great businesses around us, we couldn’t be more excited to see the growth in the Broadway area.”

For more, contact Decaro’s at 618-433-9999. Hours listed on the website are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Visit Decaro’s website at:

http://decarosalton.com/

