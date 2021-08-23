EDWARDSVILLE - The Music Of Boston and Journey Tribute Concert was sold to capacity, and those who attended went home with a musical experience they won't soon forget.

Tommy DeCarlo, the Boston lead since 2007, performed Boston music to close the show with the warm-up music of Journey with American Idol's Rudy Cardenas.

This show featured touring professionals August Zadra on lead guitar and vocals (Dennis DeYoung Band), Steve Ferlazzo on keyboards/vocals (Avril Lavigne/Nuno Bettencourt), John Douglas on drums (Sammy Hagar/Micahel Anthony and DeCarlo Jr. on guitar and vocals, and Payton Villigan on bass/vocals.

The Music of Boston with Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the legendary rock band Boston since 2007, has toured for many years playing to sold-out audiences all over the world. The show closed with a full set of Boston classic hits from the 1970's and 80's with a top-notch band of touring professionals.

The two show package started with The Music of Journey with singer Rudy Cardenas of American Idol. Rudy is a season 6 American Idol finalist. A full set of Journey classic hits including the hits from both the Steve Perry and Gregg Rolie eras was included. Rudy has had a long relationship with Journey music starting in 2007 when he debuted on American Idol singing "Open Arms" on national TV. He went on to cover two Journey songs on albums Fly in 2012 "I'll Be Alright Without You" and Son Of A Gun in 2016 "Separate Ways".

This is a list of various songs delivered in the dual performances:

Article continues after sponsor message

Journey

Lights

Stay Awhile

Who's Crying Now

Open Arms

Escape

Feeling that Way

Anytime

Wheel in the Sky

Faithfully

Don't Stop Believin

Anyway You Want It

Boston

The Launch

Rock and roll Band

D-Segue

Feelin Stisfied

Peace of Mind

Longtime Segue

Amanda

More Than A Feeling

Something About You

Don't Look Back

Party



Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal said:

"It's amazing that a little 325-seat venue in Edwardsville can get a show of this quality. It's happening more and more. One of the reasons is that I constantly hear from the bands how the fans make them feel so good and welcome. Bands can go to bigger venues and be a musician, but they come to the Wildey Theatre and feel like an artist."

There wasn’t an empty seat, and the crowd participated with joy as they heard their favorites.

The excitement could be felt as the bands came out for an encore to a standing ovation.

Some of those present said it was an incredible experience from everyone seemed to feel were the best seats in the house. Conversations with those present agreed with this intimate setting, it is impossible to get a bad seat in this beautiful venue.

In a true form of entertainment, the musicians engaged the crowd with hits from Journey and Boston.