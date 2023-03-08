JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon. In the accident, there was property damage to several mailboxes, yards, and a fence along South Centennial Road in Jersey.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said this is "a suspected DUI case."

Article continues after sponsor message

"The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, then was located by deputies after he crashed in a ditch," the sheriff added. "One 40-year-old white male is in custody."

One person reported there was "debris everywhere" at the scene that had to be cleaned up.