Dennis M. Terry, President and CEO of First Clover Leaf Bank recently announced the promotions of Debbie Duvall, Jennifer Warren, and Martha Schultz to Assistant Vice President and Jamie Foster to Human Resources Director.

Debbie Duvall has spent over 25 years in the banking industry in Edwardsville. She currently manages the financial services and teller operations areas as well as maintaining the daily operations of the Goshen Facility as Branch Manager. Debbie has been promoted to Assistant Vice President.

Jennifer Warren has had extensive experience in the banking industry. Jennifer has been promoted to Assistant Vice President and Retail Operations Officer. She will evaluate and define new account procedures, ensure system compliance, monitor quality control of all new account paperwork, and oversee daily balancing efforts on various internal accounts.

Martha Schultz has over 24 years experience in the banking industry. She has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Martha will oversee the daily operations of the Wood River branch as Branch Manager. She is also very involved in community and civic organizations and will continue to work in her business development role in the Wood River and River Bend areas.

Jamie Foster has been promoted to Human Resources Director. She has over seven years in the human resources field. In her new position, she will guide and manage the overall provision of human resources services for the bank. She will develop and implement the human resource strategies and manage the day-to-day operations of the Human Resource Department.

These newly appointed bank officers bring many years of experiences and knowledge to their new roles with the bank. They are dedicated the community bank model that is practiced at First Clover Leaf Bank. They are each dedicated to superior customer service that goes beyond the expectations of our customers and staff.

Clockwise starting in top-right: Deb Duvall, Martha Schultz, Jamie Foster, & Jennifer Warren

