ALTON - Alton Little Theater will host the incomparable Dean Christopher for one night only at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, at the ALT Showplace, located at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton.

Mr. Christopher joins the terrific line-up of performers scheduled for the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series this Season and brings a little razzle-dazzle to the Stage right before a hectic Holiday week.

Dean Christopher is an accomplished performer, paying tribute to "Classic Las Vegas" in its style and music, when an "un-enhanced" performer would come out on stage and simply entertain! In his show, Christopher pays tribute to his musical influences with impressions of Tom Jones, Johnny Mathis, Elvis - and of course the " Rat Pack" - Frank, Sammy and Dino!

"Dean Christopher and ALT have been in negotiations for years!" quotes PR Director, Lee Cox. "His busy, busy schedule of concerts, cruise ship tours, and moves to New York and Las Vegas precluded a concert date being set until NOW. We think he'll create a unique show that ushers in the Holidays in style-----and allows Riverbend residents to see a fabulous show at a fraction of the cost attending would be even across the River!"

Tickets are just $25 for the concert and ALT promises a magical night with Holiday Libations and treats in the Dorothy Colonius foyer - and then a jam-packed show of songs, comedy & story-telling at its best!

Please contact Dean Christopher (info@ratpackandmore.com) for additional promotional photos and press releases but please get Tickets today (618-462-3205/altonlittletheater.org) for Dean Christopher's " Las Vegas Christmas"!

