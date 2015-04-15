EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., April 15, 2015 Area businesses and organizations interested in promoting their business or service as a sponsor of the Edwardsville 2015 Route 66 Festival have additional time to

step up. The deadline for signing on as a 2015 Route 66 Festival sponsor has been extended to May 8, 2015. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival will take place on June 12th and 13th at Edwardsville City Park.

Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000. Current sponsors include Mother Road Sponsor Cork Tree Creative; Hot Rod Sponsors LeafFilter North of Missouri, TheBANK of Edwardsville and Banfield Pet Hospital; Roadster Sponsors are Madison Mutual Insurance Company, The Edwardsville Intelligencer, Irwin

Chapel of Glen Carbon, Dr. Lois Ladd, JF Electric and Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc.; and, Fastback Sponsors Korte & Luitjohan Construction, Cassens Chrysler Dodge & Jeep, Cleveland Heath, as well as Weber and Rodney Funeral Home as Enthusiast Sponsor.

Food and art vendors are also needed. Deadline to sign up as a vendor is also Friday, May 8. Those interested in being a sponsor or a vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit

http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information.

“The Route 66 Festival is an excellent opportunity for area businesses to get their brand, product and services in front of thousands of festival goers throughout the 2-day event. We encourage businesses of all sizes to take advantage of a sponsorship and help the City of Edwardsville support this community-wide event that not only provides entertainment for area residents but brings many out-of-town visitors to our beautiful city,” said Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department.

In addition to the always popular classic car cruise and show, the festival will include great food, beer and wine, art vendors, children’s activities, Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride and live music. Live music on Friday night will include the exceptionally popular rockers, Well Hungarians, hitting the stage at 9:00 p.m. On Saturday, additional live music performances will take place throughout the afternoon including the musical-comedy act for kids of all ages, Babaloo.

The headlining act for Saturday evening is the ever-popular party and rock band that will get you dancing and on your feet: Dr. Zhivegas! Dr. Zhivegas puts on a live music performance that includes rock favorites, entertaining the masses throughout the St. Louis region and beyond. They will take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

