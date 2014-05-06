EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., May 6, 2014 . . . This Fri., May 9, is the deadline for area residents interested in participating in the 2014 Route 66 Talent Show. It is also the deadline to participate as an art or food vendor and to become a 2014 Route 66 sponsor. The 2014 Route 66 Festival will be held in City Park on June 13th and 14th.



"The Route 66 Festival offers something for everyone. If you think you have talent and want to participate in our talent show, we have a great venue for showing off your musical, vocal or group talent. Food and art vendors are a popular attraction at the festival as well. If you wish to sell your products at the event, sign on as a vendor or become a sponsor of the event for exposure to thousands of festival goers," said Katie Grable of City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation.



Applications for the talent show, vendors and sponsorships are available on the Route 66 Festival's new website, www.edwardsvilleroute66.com. A full schedule of events is also located online. You may also contact Edwardsville Parks & Recreation for more information about the festival at (618) 692-7538.

In addition to the always popular classic car cruise and show, the festival will include great food, beer and wine, art vendors, children's activities, Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, talent show and live music. Live music on Friday night will include Blu Skies at 6:30 p.m. and Aaron Kamm & The One Drops from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Saturday the popular Route 66 Talent Show will showcase local talent from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additional live music performances will take place throughout the afternoon including Happenstance, The Mellow D¹s and Mojo Roots.

Article continues after sponsor message

The headlining act for the evening is the Jeremiah Johnson Band of St. Louis, an original Rock-n-Blues Band. The Jeremiah Johnson Band is a live music and festival performance favorite throughout the St. Louis region. They are the proud winners of the 2011 St. Louis Blues Society IBC Challenge and were nominated in the 2012 and 2013 RFT Music Awards Readers' Poll. They will take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

Current sponsors include Mother Road sponsor Cork Tree Creative; The Muscle Car Sponsor, Scott Credit Union & Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery; Hot Rod Sponsors, TheBANK of Edwardsville, 1st Mid America Credit Union, True Home Value and Welk Resorts; and, Roadster Sponsors, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Cassens Transport Company, Anderson Hospital, Gori Julian &

Associates, Inc., P.C., Cahokia Mounds Museum Society, Mojo's Music, Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. and the Edwardsville Intelligencer; and Fastback Sponsor, Abstracts & Titles, Inc.



###

More like this:

Related Video: