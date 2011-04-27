The deadline for reservations to a dinner in honor of Dr. Robert and Charlene Hamilton is Friday, April 29.

The Hamiltons will be honored for their community service at the community's annual Circle of Care

award dinner at Lockhaven Country Club in Godfrey on Thursday, May 12, 2011, at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are $75 and proceeds benefit local children. Call 618/463-5946.

Article continues after sponsor message

The visionary behind the Rotary's great steamboat mural in downtown Alton, Dr. Robert Hamilton is well known in the region for his work on behalf of consumer driven health care and health care reform. Charlene Hamilton is also dedicated to causes that improve health such as the American Cancer Society. Lifelong music lovers, the Hamiltons are founding members of the Great Rivers Choral Society. Their list of community service is extensive.

This annual tribute by Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, a nonprofit battling local childhood poverty, places the Hamiltons on a list of esteemed leaders who have received the award for community building.

Visit www.riverbendfamilies.org or contact Debby Edelman at dedelman@riverbendfamilies.org or 463-5946 for more information.

More like this: